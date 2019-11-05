Nintendo Switch Lite + Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled fall to $200 (Save $40)

ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Lite + Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled for $199.99 shipped when coupon code ANT39 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. With Switch Lite selling for $200 and CTR Nitro Refueled at $40, today’s deal slashes $40 off and is the best offer we’ve tracked for this bundle. Switch Lite takes all the your favorite things about Nintendo’s flagship console and shrinks it into an even more portable device. This specific offering comes in turquoise, which I find to be a stunning color that’s sure to capture some attention. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

One of the things I love most about my Nintendo Switch is its support for microSD cards. It gives users an inexpensive way to store loads of games digitally and then forget all about cartridges. Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to cover Sandisk’s 200GB microSD Card, and I highly-recommend it at $30.

Not sure which other games to add to your library? Well, it just so happens that the eShop has a bunch of titles on sale and some are priced as low as $1. Head over to our roundup to see which games made the list.

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in +Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

