Polaroid’s OneStep2 VF retro instant camera is down to $82 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera in summer blue for $81.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally selling for $100, as you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you over $18, is a new low on this style, and comes within $5 of the best price we’ve tracked on any version of instant camera. Ditch your iPhone and kick it old school by picking up the Polaroid OneStep 2 VF. This instant camera comes backed by a 60-day battery life, 41-degree field of view, and retro-inspired design. It’s perfect for adding some vintage-flair into the mix, and will be a fun way to capture family gatherings and more throughout the upcoming holidays. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need the more premium capabilities and just want a standard instant camera, then you’ll be right at home with the highly-rated Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $54.

Regardless, be sure to put your savings to work and pick up some extra film. You can grab a pack of compatible film for $14 at Amazon right now. This will ensure you’re ready to snap pictures of all your friends and family on Thanksgiving and beyond.

OneStep2 VF Instant Film Camera features:

Take pictures with this OneStep i-Type summer blue camera. The battery lasts up to 60 days, saving you from having to replace them frequently, and the high-quality lens lets you zoom in on subjects. This OneStep i-Type summer blue camera features an intuitive design for ease of use and prints photos on the spot for added convenience.

