Say hello to a 300-inch screen with Optoma’s FHD 3D Projector: $399 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $399 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s up to $80 off the typical rate and beats the lowest new condition offer we have tracked by about $5. Having used this projector’s predecessor for 3-4 years now, I would happily buy it all over again. It’s the perfect blend of affordability, brightness, and connectivity. I routinely use it for gaming and currently have a 120-inch display on one of my walls. It emits 3,000 lumens of brightness and offers a long-lasting 12,000 hour lamp life. When it comes to connectivity, owners will find 2x HDMI, AUX, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Having owned a projector for quite some time, I highly recommend mounting yours to the ceiling. Luckily, this is an inexpensive thing to do with VIVO’s Projector Mount priced at $16. This is the very same mount I’ve used for two years and haven’t been let down once.

Speaking of Optoma projectors, the company recently unveiled three new units. One of them supports 4K while the other two aim to deliver buttery-smooth game performance thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Learn more in our release coverage.

Optoma 1080p Home Theater Projector features:

Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio

Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color

Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games

Amazing 12,000 hour lamp life reduces overall cost of ownership

BrilliantColor dazzles with vibrant colors

