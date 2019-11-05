Philips Ambiance Light Recipe Kit expands your Hue setup at $35.50 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Philips Hue Ambiance Smart Light Recipe Kit for $35.51 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low from back in April, and marks the third-best price we’ve seen all-time. This Philips Hue bundle includes a White Ambiance A19 bulb that comes pre-paired with the Hue Light Switch, meaning you don’t need an extra hub to get started. It’s a great way to begin building your smart home or an equally noteworthy way to expand it. With 255 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem and are looking for other ways to expand one’s kit, consider just grabbing the Hue Smart Dimmer Switch for under $25 instead. Or if you’re in need of additional lights, pick up one or two Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulbs for $15 each. In either case, you’ll make out for less than the featured deal.

Also on sale in the smart home world today, you can save 62% on TP-Link’s Dual Outlet Alexa/Assistant Smart Plug at a new low of $15.

Philips Hue Ambiance Light Recipe Kit features:

Set the tone for any occasion with this Philips hue light recipe kit, which handles up to 10 Philips hue lights for remote controlled operation. This versatile kit is easy to set up, and the dimmer can be mounted with either screws or adhesive tape. Use this Philips hue light recipe kit to create warm and inviting settings for any activity.

