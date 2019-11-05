Ray-Ban’s popular sunglasses up to 50% off during GILT’s Sale, two days only

For two days only, GILT is having a Ray-Ban Event with up to 50% off select popular styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Shipping fees apply and vary per order. Note: you must enter your email to access the sale. The Unisex Aviator Sunglasses are a must-have from this sale. This style is gender neutral, so anyone can wear them and they’re available in several color options. It’s currently on sale for $100, which is $53 off the original rate. I personally own these sunglasses and they’re very lightweight. They also look great with casual, workout wear or dressy attire. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the GILT Ray-Ban Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!