Slash $265 off Samsung’s SmartThings-powered Slim Soundbar at $295

- Nov. 5th 2019 2:01 pm ET

Amazon offers the Samsung HW-NW700 Sound+ Slim Soundbar for $294.45 shipped. That’s down from the $560 going rate, which you’ll currently find at Best Buy and beats our previous mention by $5. Today’s offer also comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 5.1-channel audio array, Samsung’s soundbar packs seven built-in speakers that all come paired with dedicated amps. Its sleek design means that the Sound+ Slim can easily blend into your existing TV setup, as well. You’ll find both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity here, the latter of which allows for Alexa and SmartThings home automation control. An optical input makes the cut, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $199, you’ll miss out on the smart functionality from the featured deal. But at $95 less, this budget-conscious alternative is still great for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

Earlier today we also spotted Sony’s 4K HDR, Bluetooth-equipped 5.2-Ch. A/V Receiver, which is now on sale for $178 (35% off). Or if you’re in search of a more affordable soundbar, this TaoTronics 2.1-Ch. model includes a wireless subwoofer at $69.50 ($40 off).

Samsung Sound+ Slim Soundbar features:

Seamless TV connection. Sleek design. The Sound+ Slim packs maximum audio power into an impressively sleek design that blends into your home décor. Rich notes and clear dialogue fill the room, and a No Gap Wall Mount achieves a seamlessly snug fit between your wall and TV.

