Sony’s 4K HDR, Bluetooth-equipped 5.2-Ch. A/V Receiver falls to $178 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Sony 5.2-Channel 4K HDR A/V Receiver (STRDH590) for $178 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Target. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 5.2-channel A/V receiver supports 4K HDR pass-through and Dolby Vision. Wireless audio can be streamed easily thanks to built-in support for Bluetooth. Ports along the back include HDMI, optical audio, RCA, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

If this is your first A/V receiver, it’s unlikely that you’ll have speaker wire lying around. Luckily 100-feet of Amazon’s in-house Speaker Wire is $13, providing enough for many home theater sizes. Rated 4.7/5 stars by more than 3,600 Amazon shoppers.

If an A/V receiver seems like overkill for your space, have a look at the deal we spotted on TaoTronics’ 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer. It’s at an all-time low and should offer a nice upgrade from what standard TV speakers offer.

Sony 5.2-Ch. 4K HDR A/V Receiver features:

AUTO CALIBRATION: Advanced D.C.A.C. analyzes and adjusts the audio for optimal sound in any room

VIRTUAL FRONT SURROUND: S-Force PRO delivers virtual surround sound with only a 2 speaker setup

4K PASS THROUGH: 4K HDR compatible with HDCP 2.2 support for sharper source to screen image quality

SMART CONNECTIVITY: Stream music and use Bluetooth Standby to turn on the receiver from your phone

