Stanley’s iconic camping gear, vacuum bottles, more on sale from $8.50 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Stanley drinkware, camping gear, and more from $8.59 Prime shipped. You can save on iconic Stanley accessories like the 1.1-Qt. Classic Vacuum Bottle which is on sale for $13.79. It typically goes for $20 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This classic vacuum-sealed bottle offers a 1.1-Qt. capacity, is made from stainless steel and includes a lifetime warranty. It can keep drinks hot for up to 32-hours or ice-chilled for 16-hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 5,000 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

Another standout in today’s sale is the Stanley Unixsex Green French Press for $40.49. It typically goes for $55 with this offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers a stainless steel build and it can keep your drink hot for up to three hours after brewing. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on Stanley mugs, canisters, and camping gear.

Stanley Vacuum Bottle features:

For those who need to keep a crowd going for big days outside, this XL 2 QT Vacuum Bottle is what’s required. This extra capacity thermos keeps drinks hot 32 hours and is ideal for those times when you’re the key to keeping the whole crew going from dusk to dawn.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!