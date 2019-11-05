The Star Wars Archives 1977-1983 is down to an Amazon low of $115

Amazon is offering The Star Wars Archives 1977-1983 for $114.76 shipped. Down from its $180 going rate at Barnes & Noble, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Star wars is of one of the world’s largest cinema storylines which spans over 40 years. The Star Wars Archives covers the first portion of that, bringing to life the story in a way like never before. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For the Star Wars fanatic in your life who just can’t swing $115 for an Archives book, be sure to check out Star Wars Year by Year: A Visual History. It’s around $30 shipped at Amazon and goes over everything Star Wars has to offer.

Also, be sure to check out Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook. This cookbook was “inspired by the cuisine from the exciting new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.” At $30 shipped on Amazon, it’s a must-have for every Star Wars collector.

The Star Wars Archives:

In this first volume, made with the full cooperation of Lucasfilm, Lucas narrates his own story, taking us through the making of the original trilogy―Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi―and bringing fresh insights into the creation of a unique universe. Complete with script pages, production documents, concept art, storyboards, on-set photography, stills, and posters, the XXL-sized tome is an authoritative exploration of the original saga as told by its creator.

