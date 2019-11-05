Ultraloq’s Smart Lock can be disarmed with a fingerprint: $115 (All-time low)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Ultraloq Fingerprint Smart Lock (UL3-BT) for $115.20 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $43 off the typical rate, about a $30 savings compared to today’s Amazon price drop, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $4. When it comes to smart locks, there aren’t many that can match the impressive number of unlocking methods offered by this one. The standout entry method has to be using a fingerprint, but if that’s not preferred, owners will have a variety of additional entry methods at their disposal. These include using the smartphone app, an authorized passcode, mechanical key, or Ultraloq’s unique knock/shake to unlock which uses Bluetooth to disarm if a paired smartphone is nearby. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Slice roughly $15 off today’s spending when opting for August’s Smart Lock. This option does forfeit a number of entry methods found in Ultraloq, with the most notable ones likely to be fingerprint and passcode.

Still uncertain which smart lock is the best solution for your home? Have a look at our helpful guide which suggests a lock based on which ecosystem you prefer. August made the list along with other brands like Schlage.

Ultraloq Fingerprint Smart Lock features:

All-IN-ONE FLEXIBILITY: World’s first 5-in-1 keyless entry smart lock, fingerprint + code + smartphone + Knock / Shake to Open + mechanical key

SMARTPHONE CONTROL: Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy Connectivity, Works with both iOS and Android, View users, Log record, Clone

ULTRALOQ ADVANCED FINGERPRINT TECHNOLOGY: Less than 0.5 second identification, Durable, waterproof and dustproof, Heal broken fingerprint lines, 95 fingerprints

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!