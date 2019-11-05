Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 drops to $22.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)

- Nov. 5th 2019 10:41 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 in several color options for $22.50 Prime shipped. Regularly $45, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack is highly water-resistant and features breathable fabric so you stay comfortable. It also has a 15-inch laptop sleeve for your MacBook and a mesh water-bottle pocket. This would be a great option for school, travel, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 240 reviews.

You can also pair your backpack with the Under Armour Scrimmage Lunch Pal that’s priced at $17.53. This lunch box has a foam insulation that will help to keep your food hot or cold. It was also designed to be crush-resistant. Rated 5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 features:

  • UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.
  • HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.
  • Soft-lined laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop
  •  2 zip-shut main compartments with 1 quick-stash pocket at the front. Mesh water bottle pocket on both sides.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author