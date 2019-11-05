Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 drops to $22.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 in several color options for $22.50 Prime shipped. Regularly $45, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack is highly water-resistant and features breathable fabric so you stay comfortable. It also has a 15-inch laptop sleeve for your MacBook and a mesh water-bottle pocket. This would be a great option for school, travel, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 240 reviews.

You can also pair your backpack with the Under Armour Scrimmage Lunch Pal that’s priced at $17.53. This lunch box has a foam insulation that will help to keep your food hot or cold. It was also designed to be crush-resistant. Rated 5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.

HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.

Soft-lined laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop

2 zip-shut main compartments with 1 quick-stash pocket at the front. Mesh water bottle pocket on both sides.

