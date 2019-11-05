Take a stand with VIVO’s adjustable Electric Desk Frame: $183.50 (Reg. $240)

VIVO via Rakuten is offering its Electric Stand Up Desk Frame (V110EW) for $183.59 shipped when coupon code VIV32 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $56 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $26. This standing desk frame can support up to 180-pounds. It’s ready for tabletop sizes up to 94-inches long and 42-inches deep. Since it is just a frame, you’ll be able to personalize it with your favorite desktop style. The electronic controller features four programmable presets, making it great for setups used by more than one person. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the outlet you plan on connecting to is across the room, consider using today’s savings to pick up an AmazonBasics 6-foot Extension Cord. Priced at $10, this cord sports three outlets, providing a couple of extras for anything else that needs power.

If you’re are unfamiliar with standing desks, you may want to peek at our helpful guide. We cover some options, what to look for when shopping, and more.

VIVO Electric Stand Up Desk Frame features:

All steel construction and a sturdy leg support system holds weight up to 180-pounds, so you can rest easy knowing that your workstation is safe and secure. Screw-in leveling feet are provided for additional stability. Leg base measures 27.5″ in width.

