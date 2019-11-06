Get all that oil out of your diet, score an air fryer today from $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer for $44.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Similar and slightly larger models go for $72 at Target. Along with the 3.5-quart capacity, this model features adjustable temperature (200 to 400-degrees) and uses “at least 80% less oil than traditional fryers.” Other features include an integrated 60-minute timer, automatic shut-off and dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-up. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and additional air fryer deals from $30.

The Insignia 3.4-Quart Analog Air Fryer would make for a great alternative now that it’s on sale for $29.99 shipped via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. While it is a slightly smaller model, it has a very similar feature set and comes in at $15 less than today’s featured deals. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Best Buy customers.

Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer:

Healthier frying: this air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°f allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 80% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

Space saving: A sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. Its flat basket design holds 40% more food than traditional air fryer baskets without any unsightly bulkiness.

