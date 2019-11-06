Repair your tech, eyeglasses, and more: AmazonBasics Electronics Tool Kit $21

Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronics Tool Kit for $20.79 Prime shipped. Regularly $30, today’s deal is nearly 33% off the regular going rate. This is the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. If you regularly work on electronics, this is a great way to handle various tasks and repairs. This model offers a carrying case, which reveals “2 soft-plastic opening tools, plastic spudger, metal-spudger set, small suction cup, tech knife, 6-inch metal ruler, anti-static wrist strap, and a set of ESD-safe tweezers.” The magnetized driver includes 54 specialty bits, ensuring that you’re ready for just about any task. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If your DIY repair adventures are on the simpler side of things, consider going with the AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Tool Kit Set for $9. You’ll cut the price by over 50% in comparison to today’s lead deal and lose most of the specialty tools in the process. This kit is ideal for smartphones, mobile devices, game systems, wristwatches, and eyeglasses. Rated 4/5 stars.

We have a number of other tool deals available today, including Amazon’s Gold Box featuring yard tools from $26. There’s also a notable offer on a Fiskar’s chopping axe at $21.50 via Amazon. Both of which are great additions to your outdoor war chest of tools.

AmazonBasics Electronics Tool Kit features:

Portable tool kit provides essential tools for repairing small electronics like smartphones, tablets, PCs, gaming devices, and more

Tools include 2 soft-plastic opening tools, plastic spudger, metal-spudger set, small suction cup, tech knife, 6-inch metal ruler, anti-static wrist strap, set of ESD-safe tweezers

Anodized-aluminum magnetized driver with 54 specialty bits; a ball-bearing swivel top, and an extendable handle

Bits include a triangle bit; multiple-size adapters, extensions, and nut drivers; and multiple-size hex, JIS, pentalobe, phillips, slot, square, torx security, torx, and tri-wing bits

