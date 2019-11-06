Anker Nebula Mars II Projector goes just about anywhere: $497 (Reg. up to $600)

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $496.99 shipped when promo code NOVMARSP is applied during checkout. Regularly $600, it currently sells for $550. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $3. Anker’s latest portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for three hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Go with Anker’s Nebula Capsule portable projector and save even further. In fact, this is a rather compelling alternative with substantial battery life and the same access to streaming services for nearly $200 less. However, it does lack a bit in performance, most notably offering a projected screen size which tops out at 100-inches. Check out Jordan’s hands-on review for more details, impressions, and our favorite features.

Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector features:

Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational surround sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.

Feature-Length Viewing: The built-in 12,500mAh battery delivers 3 hours of non-stop cinema, enough to watch most feature-length films.

All Your Favorites: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more with Android 7.1 for hours of awesome content on your portable projector.

