Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Forgotten Memories, Quest of Dungeon, more

- Nov. 6th 2019 9:55 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Forgotten Memories, AirDisk Pro, Quest of Dungeon, Space Grunts, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Faster Weight Loss & Diet Help: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Quest of Dungeons: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained Ritual of the Night $17, FIFA 20 $34, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Edges – A Puzzle Challenge: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Safe – Photo Vault: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Photo Ring – Album Browser: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sight Words Sentence Builder: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard