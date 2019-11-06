Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Reebok Friends & Family, TOMS, KitchenAid Hand Blender, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Reebok Friends & Family Sale takes extra 50% off clearance from just $8
- Merrell’s Holiday Boot Sale cuts 20% off select styles for fall and winter
- Finish Line is offering up to 40% off fresh fall finds: Nike, adidas, more
- Hautelook’s Brooks Event offers up to 60% off select styles
- Eddie Bauer offers up to 60% off sitewide and 50% off lined pants
Casual and Formalwear |
- TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off select boots, sneakers, more from $20
- Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale offers 40% off sitewide: Outerwear, sweaters, more
- Men’s Wearhouse Veteran’s Day Deals offers up to 50% off outerwear, jeans, more
- Allen Edmonds Boot Flash Sale offers $100 off select styles for cooler weather
- Refresh your cologne with up to 70% off Calvin Klein, Prada, more at Hautelook
Home Goods and more |
- Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7+ Smart Mapping Robotic Vacuum, more from $179
- Get all that oil out of your diet, score an air fryer today from $30 shipped
- Pick up KitchenAid’s 8-inch Hand Blender for the holidays, now $60 (Reg. $100)
- Revamp your living room with a modern, dark walnut TV stand: $138 (Save $45)
- The Yale Assure HomeKit Smart Lock has fallen to $152 (Reg. $200+)
