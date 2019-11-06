CORSAIR’s feature-packed Platinum Gaming Keyboard hits $130 ($70 off), more

- Nov. 6th 2019 3:55 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Down from the $200 going rate, today’s offer is $37 under the current sale price at Best Buy, beats our previous mention by $10, and is down to a new 2019 low. Featuring an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, CORSAIR’s gaming keyboard touts 19-zone RGB lighting. You’ll find Cherry MX Speed switches in play here, with dedicated media controls, as well as 18 programable macro keys offering added customization. There’s also a detachable wrist rest for comfort during extended gaming sessions. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 600 customers. More below from $45.

Other gaming accessories include:

Those looking to enhance their mobile gaming kit won’t want to miss Razer’s Hammerhead Pro v2 Earbuds, which are on sale for $35 (50% off). And while you’re at it, be sure to check out our hands-on look at the beautiful new Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White Gaming Laptop.

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard. This keyboard’s customizable LED backlighting delivers a multicolor light show and makes the unit easier to use in the dark. Mechanical key switches and 18 fully programmable G-keys make this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard an asset in any virtual world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Corsair

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go