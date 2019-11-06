CORSAIR’s feature-packed Platinum Gaming Keyboard hits $130 ($70 off), more

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Down from the $200 going rate, today’s offer is $37 under the current sale price at Best Buy, beats our previous mention by $10, and is down to a new 2019 low. Featuring an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, CORSAIR’s gaming keyboard touts 19-zone RGB lighting. You’ll find Cherry MX Speed switches in play here, with dedicated media controls, as well as 18 programable macro keys offering added customization. There’s also a detachable wrist rest for comfort during extended gaming sessions. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 600 customers. More below from $45.

Other gaming accessories include:

Those looking to enhance their mobile gaming kit won’t want to miss Razer’s Hammerhead Pro v2 Earbuds, which are on sale for $35 (50% off). And while you’re at it, be sure to check out our hands-on look at the beautiful new Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White Gaming Laptop.

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard. This keyboard’s customizable LED backlighting delivers a multicolor light show and makes the unit easier to use in the dark. Mechanical key switches and 18 fully programmable G-keys make this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard an asset in any virtual world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!