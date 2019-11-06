Fiskar’s X15 Chopping Axe is the perfect winter companion: $21.50 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is offering the Fiskars X15 23.5-inch Chopping Axe for $21.73 Prime shipped. Down from its over-$35 going rate these days, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked since 2010 at Amazon and is the best available. With winter around the corner, it’s time to start getting ready for colder nights. This #1 best-selling axe is perfect for felling smaller trees, splitting logs, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With a bit of your savings, be sure to grab Fiskar’s Axe and Knife Sharpener for under $8 Prime shipped. This will make sure that your new axe is always ready to go at its best.

For an easier cut, today’s Amazon Gold Box has you covered. In it, there are multiple chainsaws on sale from several different brands. Chainsaws make light work where an axe takes quite a bit of manual labor.

Fiskars X15 Chopping Axe features:

Ideal for felling trees

Chops deeper with each swing to get more done faster

Perfected balance and power-to-weight ratio increases swing speed to multiply power, much like an aluminum baseball bat

Shock-absorbing FiberComp handle is lightweight yet stronger than steel to prevent overstrike damage

Lifetime warranty

