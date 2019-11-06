Spice up your home theater with this USB-powered RGB LED strip at $9.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9.8-Feet USB-powered RGB LED Strip Light for $9.79 Prime shipped when the code JAPATKFI is used at checkout. Down from its $15 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. If your home theater is boring and just plain dull, it’s time to spice things up a bit. It plugs into your TV’s built-in USB port for easy power, and the included remote changes the colors with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more tame look, this LED fairy light set includes a color-changing remote for just $7 Prime shipped. While it’s not specifically built to go on the back of your TV, it’s a great addition to any entertainment center. Plus, with Christmas around the corner, lights like this will be great for anywhere in your house.

If you’re wanting to add smart lighting to your home, check out this deal on Philips Hue. It’ll give you a bulb and switch, which will give your smart home a kickstart. I absolutely love the Hue Switches, as they work great for turning different lights on or off.

Govee USB RGB LED Strip Light features:

9.8ft Super Length: Ultra-long length makes the led strip lights a perfect decoration for 46 – 60 inch TV. 2 x 3.28ft + 2 x 1.64ft user-friendly design covers every side of your TV. Colorful lighting offers you better visual enjoyment. Dual Simple Control: Remote control enables you to change TV backlight colors or brightness even 32.8ft away. Control box with only 3 buttons makes operation convenient. Tap, change, relax!

