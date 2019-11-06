Refresh your cologne with up to 70% off Calvin Klein, Prada, more at Hautelook

Hautelook’s Men’s Fragrances Sale offers up to 70% off top brands including Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Vince Camuto Toilette Spray that’s marked down to just $27 and originally was priced at $60. This cologne would be an amazing holiday gift and it comes in a sleek bottle. This fragrance features hints of woods with bold notes of bergamont, mandarin, and black pepper. It’s a great option for the cooler weather and is sure to give you a masculine scent. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from the Hautelook Cologne Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

You can also look your best by updating your boots during the Allen Edmonds Flash Sale that’s offering $100 off select styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!