Refresh your cologne with up to 70% off Calvin Klein, Prada, more at Hautelook

Hautelook’s Men’s Fragrances Sale offers up to 70% off top brands including Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Vince Camuto Toilette Spray that’s marked down to just $27 and originally was priced at $60. This cologne would be an amazing holiday gift and it comes in a sleek bottle. This fragrance features hints of woods with bold notes of bergamont, mandarin, and black pepper. It’s a great option for the cooler weather and is sure to give you a masculine scent. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from the Hautelook Cologne Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- BOSS Bottled Tonic Cologne $65 (Orig. $120)
- Calvin Klein Free for Men $15 (Orig. $34)
- Nautica Blue Eau de Toilette $20 (Orig. $45)
- Lacoste Pour Homme Toilette $45 (Orig. $86)
- Vince Camuto Toilette Spray $27 (Orig. $60)
- Dolce & Gabbana Pour Home $60 (Orig. $86)
- Prada L’Homme Toilette $45 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
