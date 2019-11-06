Kershaw’s Shuffle II Pocket Knife/Multi-Tool now down to $15 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Shuffle II Tan Multifunction Folding Pocket Knife (8750TTANBW) for $15.14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently on sale for slightly more at Walmart right now. This model is listed at $35 direct from Kershaw but has been selling for closer to $20 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we can find and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. This model features a 2.6-inch stainless steel tanto-blade with a reversible pocket clip and ambidextrous thumbstuds. However, it also doubles as a bit of a multi-tool with an included flathead screwdriver tip and a bottle opener. Rated 4+ stars from over 475 Amazon customers. More details below.

As affordable as today’s lead is, it might not be as useful for some by comparison to this miniature multi-tool. The Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool goes for just $6 Prime shipped and includes a bottle opener, flathead screwdriver tip and mini pry bar. Clearly you aren’t getting the knife with this option, but it’s drastically less expensive and still leaves you with a more than capable mini tool.

However, we also still have some notable Kershaw deals live right here starting from around $16 Prime shipped. If the tan colorway on the lead deal here doesn’t work for you, our previous roundup will more than likely suffice. And if that doesn’t do it for you, our best multi-tool roundup for has more options starting from just $5 Prime shipped.

Kershaw Shuffle II Tan Folding Pocket Knife:

As a utility, tactical knife with value pricing, Shuffle II Tan features a flathead screwdriver tip, handy bottle opener on either side of knife and lanyard hole

Reliable 8Cr13MoV stainless steel tanto-blade is extremely sharp and designed to puncture, slash, stab, slice, chop, or scrape the surface of materials

Reversible pocketclip is convenient for tip-down left or right-handed carry

