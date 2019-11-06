Pick up KitchenAid’s 8-inch Hand Blender for the holidays, now $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender (KHB2561CU) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best we can find. Ideal for immersion-style blending in deeper pots, it features an 8-inch blending arm along with a series of other attachments. Those include a whisk, a chopper bowl and a 1-Liter blending pitcher which is great for smoothies, baby food and things of that nature. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need all the additional attachments or the brand name, consider something like the Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick immersion Blender for $30 (or less after you clip the on-page coupon). But, you can also still save 40% on KitchenAid’s 5-speed hand mixer which is currently down at $30 shipped as well. You can read all about its feature set right here.

We also have some great deals on air fryers today starting from $30 as well as even more discounts on items for around the house right here.

KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender:

Removable 8″ Blending Arm locks into the motor body for easy operation when blending in deeper pots.

The Industry’s First Interchangeable Bell Blade Assemblies offer limitless versatility for any culinary task. Three interchangeable bell blade assemblies allow you to easily crush ice, puree soup, froth milk and so much more.

The Whisk Attachment can be used to quickly whip egg whites to fluffy peaks and cream or emulsify vinaigrettes and mayonnaise. Top-rack dishwasher safe.

