Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Architecture United States Capitol Building for $74.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, this is the first time we’ve seen it on sale in 2019 and the best offer since 2017. For comparison, today’s price cut comes within $7 of the all-time low and is the second-best overall. This 1,032-piece set lets you assemble an over 17-inch wide version of the United States Capitol Building. Alongside a detailed external appearance, you can even remove its dome to access the rotunda interior depicting the National Statuary Hall. Head below for more LEGO deals from $3.

As for another notable LEGO discount, Amazon is offering the Minifigures Disney Series 2 Blind Bags for $2.99 Prime shipped. Good for a 25% savings, today’s offer matches the best price we’ve seen to date. LEGO still sells them for full price, for comparison. As the second installment of Disney-themed minifigures, this batch includes brick-built versions of Vintage Mickey, Hercules, Elsa, Jack Skellington, and plenty of other popular characters. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 18 possible minifigures. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other LEGO deals include:

For more LEGO action, be sure to check out the new minifigure-packed Chinese New Year sets. We’re also still seeing the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown kit at a new low of $17, as well as other creations from $7.

LEGO Capitol Building features:

Discover the architectural secrets of the iconic United States Capitol Building with this amazing LEGO® Architecture interpretation that focuses on the structure’s neoclassical style facade, steps and lawns, finished with a decorative “U.S. Capitol” nameplate.

