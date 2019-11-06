Launch tennis balls up to 50-feet away with this Nerf blaster for $8.50

Amazon offers the Nerf Dog Compact Tennis Ball Blaster for $8.52 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and an additional $4 is subtracted at checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $20. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you find yourself often flinging tennis balls around for the dog, consider going with Nerf’s blaster and simplify the process. This model can launch tennis balls up to 50-feet in the air. Thanks to its hands-free pickup system, you won’t ever have to touch a slobbery toy again. Adjustable power lets you sling tennis balls to an appropriate distance if you have a smaller yard. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers.

If you’re not ready to invest in a full-on tennis ball blaster, save a bit further and get fido the popular Chuckit! Ultra Ball for under $5. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 5,700 reviewers have left an incredible 4.8/5 star rating. With an extra-bouncy design, thick rubber core, and more, this is a great option if you want to take your games of fetch to the next level. The listing referenced includes two Chuckit! Ultras, so even if you lose one you’ll still be able to play.

Nerf Compact Tennis Ball Blaster features:

Nerf-Powered Blast: Skyrocket tennis balls 50 feet into the air

Hands-Free Pickup: Re-load totally hands-free, simply place the barrel over the ball

Simple Operation: Just pull back on the handle, load ball, and shoot

Adjustable Power: Easily change the distance of your shots and adapt to any environment

