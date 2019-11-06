Pacsafe’s MacBook + iPad Backpack is lockable and cut-proof: $93 (Reg. $120)

- Nov. 6th 2019 11:40 am ET

Amazon is offering the Pacsafe Metrosafe 15-inch Laptop Backpack (LS450) for $92.88 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $27 off the going rate found at retailers like eBags and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. Not only does this backpack offer a streamlined look, it also happens to be theft-proof. Every exterior zipper is lockable and uses cut-proof materials. Even your credit cards are protected thanks to a built-in RFID blocking pocket. There’s enough room inside to accomodate a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ensure your high-end backpack is ready to go the distance when buying a can of Scotchguard at $10. Simply spray on a layer and you’ll give it liquid-repelling powers. I’ve been using it on new shoes and backpacks for years and know I’ve ended up saving thanks to increased lifespans.

Don’t forget about the eBags Friends & Family Event that we spotted yesterday. You’ll find up to 65% off reputable brands like Samsonite, TUMI, and more.

Pacsafe Metrosafe 15-inch Laptop Backpack features:

  • ANTI-THEFT DESIGN – with Lockable Zippers and Cut Proof Materials (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/ pickpocketing, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/ IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand.
  • ORGANIZATION & POCKETS – 3* Lockable Zipper Exterior Pockets, 1* Padded & Suspended Interior Notebook Sleeve (Fits 15″ Laptop), 2* Side Pockets for Water Bottles or Umbrella, 2* Zipper Interior Pockets (1* RFIDsafe), 1* Key / Wallet Clip

