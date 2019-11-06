This Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker is a must-have at just $10 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $5 delivery fee. Regularly $20, this is a 50% discount and the best we can find. Over at Amazon, third-party sellers have it starting at just over $30. This officially licensed Pokemon merchandise makes waffles nearly 7-inches in size with non-stick cooking plates and a BPA-free build. It is essentially designed to make Poké Ball-looking waffles, but you might want to try “filling the top half of the plate with batter tinted red” to take it up a notch. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any waffle maker for less. The only option we can find is the Dash Mini Maker. It is also $9.99 but includes free Prime shipping and can handle a lot more than just waffles. The Amazon best-seller can cook paninis, hash browns, mini pizzas and much more. It also carries a significantly more impressive rating at 4+ stars from over 6,000, but it certainly can’t make edible Poké Balls.

You’ll find the rest of the notable GameStop Deals of the Day in our Games/Apps roundup this morning, including Bloodstained Ritual of the Night at one of its best prices ever.

Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker:

Officially-licensed Pokémon merchandise

Makes waffles that are just shy of 7 diameter and look like a Poké Ball

Non-stick cooking plates duplicate the design on both sides

Try filling the top half of the plate with batter tinted red

Indicators light up when iron is on and when it is at correct temperature

