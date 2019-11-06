This Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker is a must-have at just $10 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $5 delivery fee. Regularly $20, this is a 50% discount and the best we can find. Over at Amazon, third-party sellers have it starting at just over $30. This officially licensed Pokemon merchandise makes waffles nearly 7-inches in size with non-stick cooking plates and a BPA-free build. It is essentially designed to make Poké Ball-looking waffles, but you might want to try “filling the top half of the plate with batter tinted red” to take it up a notch. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any waffle maker for less. The only option we can find is the Dash Mini Maker. It is also $9.99 but includes free Prime shipping and can handle a lot more than just waffles. The Amazon best-seller can cook paninis, hash browns, mini pizzas and much more. It also carries a significantly more impressive rating at 4+ stars from over 6,000, but it certainly can’t make edible Poké Balls.
You’ll find the rest of the notable GameStop Deals of the Day in our Games/Apps roundup this morning, including Bloodstained Ritual of the Night at one of its best prices ever.
Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker:
- Pokémon Poké Ball Waffle Maker
- Officially-licensed Pokémon merchandise
- Makes waffles that are just shy of 7 diameter and look like a Poké Ball
- Non-stick cooking plates duplicate the design on both sides
- Try filling the top half of the plate with batter tinted red
- Indicators light up when iron is on and when it is at correct temperature
