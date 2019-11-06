Score off-season savings on the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller at $90

Woot offers the 2nd generation Rachio Smart 8-zone Sprinkler for $89.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. For comparison, we typically see it around $125 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention, as well. This is a new/open-box model but a full two-year warranty does apply. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller offers automatic scheduling based on your preferences and the weather. You can “reduce your water bill by up to 50% while keeping your garden healthy.” With smartphone control, you can easily set schedules, monitor usage, and more right from your iOS or Android device. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon customers.

Those prepared to ditch the smartphone functionality here will want to consider saving nearly 80% with the Orbit programmable hose faucet timer. It’s $20 at Amazon where it also enjoys #1 best-seller status. Notable features include up to four hours of run-time with scheduling that can be set for seven days per week.

Rachio Smart 8-zone Sprinkler features:

Take the guesswork out of watering with a Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller. The easy-to-use mobile app lets you manage your sprinklers without running back and forth to the controller, while automatic weather adjustments mean no more watering in the rain. Get peace of mind – Rachio knows just how much water your yard needs. Control your sprinklers using a smartphone or with category-leading smart home integrations, including Amazon Alexa and more.

