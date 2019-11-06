Mobile gamers need Razer’s Hammerhead Pro v2 Earbuds at $35 (50% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Razer Hammerhead Pro v2 Gaming Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $70, like you’ll find direct from Razer, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, the first time under $49, and marks a new all-time low. Rocking a design that is undoubtedly Razer, this pair of gaming earbuds sport 10mm extra-large dynamic drivers and feature optimized inner acoustics chambers. These inclusions combine to elevate the audio of your on-the-go gaming session. And if you do plan to dive into some mobile gameplay, the Hammerhead Pro v2’s flat-style cables help fend off tangles when thrown into a backpack or pocket. There’s also an in-line microphone and three-button remote control on the 3.5mm cable. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking a notable price drop on the HyperX Cloud Official Playstation Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. This gaming accessory ditches the lightweight design of our featured deal in favor of an on-ear form-factor perfect for gaming at home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 240 customers.

Razer Hammerhead Pro v2 features:

Thoroughly re-designed, the durable Razer Hammerhead Pro has gone from strength to strength, with an improved body design and flat-style cables to further complement the mobile gamer in you. Experience superior acoustic clarity and improved bass performance through the upgraded extra-large 10 mm dynamic drivers, over 20% larger than the original Razer Hammerhead, featuring an optimized inner acoustics chamber.

