Mobile gamers need Razer’s Hammerhead Pro v2 Earbuds at $35 (50% off), more

- Nov. 6th 2019 12:36 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Razer Hammerhead Pro v2 Gaming Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $70, like you’ll find direct from Razer, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, the first time under $49, and marks a new all-time low. Rocking a design that is undoubtedly Razer, this pair of gaming earbuds sport 10mm extra-large dynamic drivers and feature optimized inner acoustics chambers. These inclusions combine to elevate the audio of your on-the-go gaming session. And if you do plan to dive into some mobile gameplay, the Hammerhead Pro v2’s flat-style cables help fend off tangles when thrown into a backpack or pocket. There’s also an in-line microphone and three-button remote control on the 3.5mm cable. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking a notable price drop on the HyperX Cloud Official Playstation Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. This gaming accessory ditches the lightweight design of our featured deal in favor of an on-ear form-factor perfect for gaming at home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 240 customers. 

If you missed it, don’t forget to check out our hands-on look at the beautiful new Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White Gaming Laptop. We found it to be a portable powerhouse with an attractive design, pleasing keyboard, and more.

Razer Hammerhead Pro v2 features:

Thoroughly re-designed, the durable Razer Hammerhead Pro has gone from strength to strength, with an improved body design and flat-style cables to further complement the mobile gamer in you. Experience superior acoustic clarity and improved bass performance through the upgraded extra-large 10 mm dynamic drivers, over 20% larger than the original Razer Hammerhead, featuring an optimized inner acoustics chamber.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go