The #1 best-selling SteelSeries Stratus XL Game Controller is down to $16

GameStop is offering the SteelSeries Stratus XL Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Controller for $15.97 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Normally $31 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked by more than $10 and is the best available. SteelSeries’ Stratus XL controller is built to work with Android, Windows, and Mac for a simple gaming experience. Plus, it’s compatible with most VR platforms, which makes it a great option for just about everything. Rated 3.8/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

Now, if you’re wanting to take advantage of Microsoft’s Project xCloud, be sure to give this phone holder a look. It’s built to snap to just about any controller and holds most devices. At $9 Prime shipped, it’s a must-have mobile gaming accessory.

For a more first-party experience, SteelSeries’ own SmartGrip can be yours for $10 Prime shipped. The extra buck spent will get a slightly better fit on your Stratus XL controller, making for a more cohesive gaming experience.

SteelSeries Stratus XL features:

Victory Royale is in your hands on Android mobile with the fortnite-ready stratus XL

Play any controller-enabled game on Android, Windows, Steam, and VR with Microsoft input and direct input

Dedicated home and back buttons for seamless gaming on Android and PC

Up to 40 hours of nonstop wireless gaming with two included AA batteries

*Bluetooth adapter sold separately

