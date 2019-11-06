The #1 best-selling SteelSeries Stratus XL Game Controller is down to $16

GameStop is offering the SteelSeries Stratus XL Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Controller for $15.97 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Normally $31 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked by more than $10 and is the best available. SteelSeries’ Stratus XL controller is built to work with Android, Windows, and Mac for a simple gaming experience. Plus, it’s compatible with most VR platforms, which makes it a great option for just about everything. Rated 3.8/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.
Now, if you’re wanting to take advantage of Microsoft’s Project xCloud, be sure to give this phone holder a look. It’s built to snap to just about any controller and holds most devices. At $9 Prime shipped, it’s a must-have mobile gaming accessory.
For a more first-party experience, SteelSeries’ own SmartGrip can be yours for $10 Prime shipped. The extra buck spent will get a slightly better fit on your Stratus XL controller, making for a more cohesive gaming experience.
SteelSeries Stratus XL features:
- Victory Royale is in your hands on Android mobile with the fortnite-ready stratus XL
- Play any controller-enabled game on Android, Windows, Steam, and VR with Microsoft input and direct input
- Dedicated home and back buttons for seamless gaming on Android and PC
- Up to 40 hours of nonstop wireless gaming with two included AA batteries
- *Bluetooth adapter sold separately
