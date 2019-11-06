Translate in real time with the ONE Mini Multilingual Assistant, now $59 (Orig. $99)

When you want to make friends or travel abroad, the language barrier can be really frustrating. The ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant helps you connect by providing live translations between 12 different languages. This essential travel gadget is now $59 (Orig. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The ONE Mini measures only four inches long, but it is packed with technology. The device uses speech recognition and AI technology to follow the conversation, providing real-time translations via the built-in speaker. You can also connect your earphones via Bluetooth 5.0 to hear live translations privately.

If you are attending a meeting or conducting an interview, ONE Mini acts as a dual-mic sound recorder. The device can also transcribe audio in multiple languages and send the text output straight to your phone.

ONE Mini can handle Chinese, English, French, German, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Arabic, and Italian out of the box. Along with auto translations, you can access a premium live interpreter service through the device.

Normally priced at $99, the ONE Mini is now just $59 in a choice of four colors: black, green, red, and silver.

