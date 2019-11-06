Prepare for the worst, Wise’s Emergency Food Kits start at $53 (Up to 42% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 42% off Wise Company Emergency Food Kits. The Wise Emergency Food Supply Entree Variety (60 Servings) is now available for $52.99 shipped. Regularly $80+ at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked this year and the best we can find. It sells for over $100 at Home Depot, for comparison. This emergency food supply kit contains 60 servings of ready-to-eat entrees (just add water) with a 25-year shelf life. Keep the entire kit in your basement or car, or split up the individually wrapped meals to stay prepared in multiple locations. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Although if today’s lead deal is overkill for your needs, consider this 32-serving kit at under $34 shipped. Either way, it might be a good idea to include a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter in your emergency kit. For about $17.50 Prime shipped, it will remove “99.9999% of waterborne bacteria” and can really come in handy in tight situations.

Today’s Gold Box is also offering a series of notable deals on car jump starters and power banks to complete your emergency setup. You’ll find a several options starting from $35.

Wise Emergency Food Supply Entree Variety:

VARIETY PACK – 60 serving survival foodl kit provides a delicious variety of ready-to-eat entrees, individually wrapped for convenience and freshness when you need them most

25 YEAR SHELF LIFE – With a 25-year shelf life, our emergency foods are designed to withstand the test of time, reducing waste and worry when maintaining disaster preparedness kits

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!