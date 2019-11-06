Prepare for the worst, Wise’s Emergency Food Kits start at $53 (Up to 42% off)

- Nov. 6th 2019 10:47 am ET

Get this deal
42% off from $53
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 42% off Wise Company Emergency Food Kits. The Wise Emergency Food Supply Entree Variety (60 Servings) is now available for $52.99 shipped. Regularly $80+ at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked this year and the best we can find. It sells for over $100 at Home Depot, for comparison. This emergency food supply kit contains 60 servings of ready-to-eat entrees (just add water) with a 25-year shelf life. Keep the entire kit in your basement or car, or split up the individually wrapped meals to stay prepared in multiple locations. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Although if today’s lead deal is overkill for your needs, consider this 32-serving kit at under $34 shipped. Either way, it might be a good idea to include a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter in your emergency kit. For about $17.50 Prime shipped, it will remove “99.9999% of waterborne bacteria” and can really come in handy in tight situations.

Today’s Gold Box is also offering a series of notable deals on car jump starters and power banks to complete your emergency setup. You’ll find a several options starting from $35.

Wise Emergency Food Supply Entree Variety:

  • VARIETY PACK – 60 serving survival foodl kit provides a delicious variety of ready-to-eat entrees, individually wrapped for convenience and freshness when you need them most
  • 25 YEAR SHELF LIFE – With a 25-year shelf life, our emergency foods are designed to withstand the test of time, reducing waste and worry when maintaining disaster preparedness kits

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
42% off from $53

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Wise Company

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard