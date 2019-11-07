Amazon discounts several Logitech keyboards and mice, priced from $16

Amazon is offering the Logitech K780 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $44.99 shipped. That’s about a 25% savings compared to Office Depot’s sale price and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. This Logitech keyboard is a fantastic solution for multitaskers working across several devices. Once initial pairing has been complete, you’ll be able to quickly switch from an iPad, Mac, or iPhone with a quick and easy press of a button. An included stand can keep an iPad or iPhone propped up as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Logitech peripherals on sale.

More Logitech peripherals on sale:

Trade out the featured keyboard’s multi-device pairing in favor of solar to drastically cut cost. Once charged, Arteck’s $20 Solar Wireless Keyboard and is able to be used for six months in complete darkness. A stainless metal front delivers a “heavy-duty feeling”, and low profile keys “offer quiet and comfortable typing.”

Since we’re talking about peripherals, did you hear about Razer’s latest mice? One of the new offerings packs up to 450-hour battery life. Read all about the new devices in yesterday’s coverage.

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Multi-device wireless keyboard: Beautiful type-on-everything keyboard with easy switching between three devices, including any computer, tablet and smartphone

Logitech FLOW cross-computer typing: Use as a regular keyboard or combine with a compatible Logitech FLOW mouse (sold separately) to type, copy, paste and move files seamlessly between computers

