Give the living room an overhaul w/ Ameriwood’s $60 Carson TV Stand (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Carson TV Stand in Black for $60.03 shipped. That’s about $20 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This TV stand sports a sleek appearance at a price that’s quite affordable. Storage can be found throughout, allowing you to easily stow a 50-inch TV, several game consoles, set top boxes, and more. A cabinet door can be found on either side, providing a space to hide cables for a clean and clutter-free living room. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re anything like me, unorganized cords drive you crazy. Pair today’s purchase with a 50-pack of reusable cable ties to ensure your living room refresh gets off on the right foot. At $8, these are highly-affordable and worth every penny, in my opinion.

Looking for something with a mid-century modern look? Then you won’t want to miss out on the deal we spotted yesterday. It’s a dark walnut TV stand that’s sure to revamp your living room’s style.

Ameriwood Carson TV Stand features:

The Carson TV Stand features a large open compartment, two adjustable open center compartments and two cabinets with adjustable shelves for all your entertainment components and media.

Bring your living room to the next level with the style of the Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand. This trendy TV stand provides plenty of places to keep your entertainment components.The upper shelf can hold up to 40 pounds and the 2 middle shelves each hold up to 30 pounds. Each shelf behind the doors can hold 20 pounds

