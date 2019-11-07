Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerDrive USB Car Charger $10 (30% off), more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is currently offering its PowerDrive 2 Mini 24W Dual USB Car Charger for $9.79 Prime shipped when code ANKERMETAL2 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $14, today’s offer is good for an over 30% discount, is $1.50 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. Even if you’ve got a newer car, most lack multiple ports, so refueling multiple devices while on the road or topping off a friend’s device is out of the question. Grabbing this car charger helps solve that and is comprised of a scratch-resistant alloy. Anker’s PowerDrive 2 Mini can supply up to 24W of power across its dual 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 100 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This charger is built to fit almost flush with your dash, letting you reach other ports, the radio dial, or that all-important coffee. Hit the road with twin USB-A charging ports equipped with Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology. Charge your phone and a passenger’s at full-speed—simultaneously. Ordinary car chargers experience reductions in charging speed during periods of extended use. PowerDrive 2 Alloy eliminates this slowdown with interior gold-plated circuitry, specially designed to prevent overheating. Built with a sleek and shiny aluminum alloy exterior that’s completely scratch-resistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!