Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its 2×1 4K HDMI Switch for $8.79 Prime shipped when the code VWEPHC8P is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re running out of HDMI inputs in your home theater, this is a great way to expand. You’ll gain an extra HDMI hookup and be able to toggle with just the press of a button. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re in the market for other home theater upgrades, we’ve got you covered. Black Friday has started a bit early and we’ve already got 4K Smart UHDTVs on sale from $250 for you to browse through. On the audio front, Samsung’s HK Soundbar is at a new low of $278, with even more from $148.

There are a lot of terms thrown around in the home theater world. 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even more. Our recent home theater shopping guides go over all of these terms in detail, including how to pick the right resolution, understanding the different HDR versions, and even how to pick the perfect surround sound system.

Aukey HDMI Switch features:

Dual Functions: Connect two HDMI sources to one HDMI display, or connect one HDMI source to toggle between two displays

4K Video: Delivers 4K UHD video at 30Hz, 1080p FHD video at 60Hz, and 3D content. The recommended maximum transmission distance of the signal is 7 meters / 23 feet

Wide Compatibility: Works with a wide range of HDMI-enabled devices such as HDTVs, PC monitors, computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and projectors

Easy Use: Create your setup by simply connecting three HDMI devices to the switch with HDMI cables (not supplied) and get the stunning video you want, where you want it

