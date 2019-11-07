Upgrade your desk with gaming desktops and laptops from $450

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/2TB/240GB for $1,049.99 shipped. Also matched direct. This is a $250 discount from its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 processor and a Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, this desktop is built to handle it all. Whether you’re wanting to dive into high-end gaming or content creation, this PC won’t slow down for anything. Ratings are still rolling in here, but CyberPowerPC’s other products are generally well-reviewed.

Nomad Base Station

Other laptops on sale:

Don’t forget that Amazon has discounted several Logitech keyboards and mice with prices starting at just $16. Plus, the Google Pixel Slate is available for $599, which is $200 off its regular price.

Best Buy is also discounting a selection of Apple’s latest iMacs in its Early Black Friday sale. Find out more details on that right here, plus, we recently got an early look at the electronics retailer’s Black Friday ad itself.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme features:

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop: Play to your full potential with this CyberPowerPC desktop computer. The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor and 16GB of RAM run AAA titles seamlessly, while the 2TB HDD and 240GB SSD offer ample storage space. This CyberPowerPC desktop computer has an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card for rendering high-quality visuals in the battlefield or on the race track.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!