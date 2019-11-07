Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Gone Home, Home Behind, ICEY, more

- Nov. 7th 2019 10:25 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Home Behind, Gone Home, ICEY, Paul Pixel – The Awakening, Age of Rivals, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Last Warlocks: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Gone Home: $4 (Reg. $15)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Faster Weight Loss & Diet Help: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Quest of Dungeons: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts: $2 (Reg. $4)

