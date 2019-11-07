Load up on Blue Diamond almonds for the holidays at up to 30% off, from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Blue Diamond almonds for all your holiday snacking needs. As always, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. You can grab the 25-ounce package of Blue Diamond Oven Roasted Cocoa Dusted Almonds for $6.80. That’s down from the regular $12 and is the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. This same pack is listed at just under $12 on Walmart. These cholesterol and gluten-free roasted almonds are covered with “real cocoa power for a rich chocolate flavor.” You’ll also get 5 grams of protein per serving, 3 grams of fiber and have the perfect snack in the cupboard ready for holiday guests. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Or you can opt for a pound of the Bold Salt ‘n Vinegar flavor at $5.60 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $8 or $9 over the last few months, this is the best we have tracked in over a year on Amazon. Also rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

But there are plenty of options in today’s Blue Diamond sale to choose from. Raw, wasabi, BBQ, variety packs and much more can all be found right here from under $6 Prime shipped.

Blue Diamond Oven Roasted Cocoa Dusted Almonds:

Contains 1 – 25 ounce bag

Covered with real cocoa power for a rich chocolate flavor

5 gram of protein per serving, 3 gram of fiber

Cholesterol free, gluten-free, 0 trans fat

Our unique roasting process holds in freshness for the right crunch

