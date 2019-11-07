Canon’s AirPrint color laser AiO is more than 50% off at Best Buy, now $170

Best Buy is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint-enabled Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer (MF642Cdw) for $169.99 shipped. This is over 50% off its list price and is one of the largest discounts we’ve tracked historically. Sporting AirPlay, this printer gives you the easy ability to turn the digital to physical from any Apple device with ease. It’s not often we see color laser printers fall below $200, let alone an all-in-one that offers this feature set. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, if printing in color isn’t exactly something you do often, there are ways to save even more. Brother’s monochrome AirPrint-enabled Laser Printer (DCPL2550DW) is $130 shipped on Amazon. It offers many of the same features as Canon’s above, but prints in just black and white.

For those who are out to save even more with laser printing, ditch the AiO style and AirPrint. Brother’s monochrome Laser Printer (HL-L2300D) is $80 shipped at Amazon.

Though, the most savings are found when you check out Canon’s PIXMA AiO AirPrint-enabled Inkjet Printer (MG3620) at $40 shipped on Amazon. Inkjet printers generally will run you more when getting ink refills and don’t go nearly as long before the wells run dry, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that Amazon is discounting Dymo label makers with deals starting at just $19 Prime shipped. I love Dymo label printers as they make it super simple to organize things around the office.

Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Wireless Color AiO Laser features:

Produce detailed prints with this Canon Color imageCLASS wireless laser printer. Engineered for high-speed processing, this device can reach output rates of up to 22ppm. Use the color touch LCD to manage settings and tasks efficiently. Up to 250 sheets of paper can be loaded into this Canon Color imageCLASS wireless laser printer at a time.

