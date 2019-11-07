Save on DC novels, Zelda + Overwatch art books, more at ComiXology from $1

ComiXology is currently discounting a selection of DC graphic novels and single issue releases in its Grant Morrison sale starting at under $1. One standout is on The Multiversity Deluxe Edition at $9.99. Usually fetching $20, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks a new all-time low on a digital copy. Also available to ComiXology Unlimited subscribers for free. This 450-page novel is packed with Justice League action and is framed as being the biggest adventure in DC’s history. If the idea of “a cosmos spanning, soul-shaking experience” piques your interest, then diving into this graphic novel is a must. Shop the rest of our top picks below as well as some notable discounts on Dark Horse art books.

Other notable DC discounts include:

For something a bit different than ComiXology’s usual offerings, right now you can save on a variety of Dark Horse art books starting at under $4. There are plenty of different series covered here, including animation, gamers, films, and more. One standout is on The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts at $6.99. Usually selling for $22, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve tracked when it comes to a digital copy. Another one we have our eye on is The Art of Overwatch at $6.99, down from $24. Shop the other discounted titles right here.

If today’s sales just don’t do for it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

And speaking of DC, LEGO just uncloaked its massive 3,300-piece 1989 Batmobile set with new minifigs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

