Cuisinart’s Roaster Set has your holiday dinners covered for $40 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Cuisinart Steel Nonstick Roaster Set with Carving Tools (ASR-1713PS) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, it sells for between $57 and $70 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and within $3 of the best we have tracked in 2019. This set has everything you need for holiday dinners. Not only do you get the 17 x 13-inch roasting pan, but it also includes a pair of turkey lifters, a baster, carving fork, knife, and a meat thermometer. Its steel construction also comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, you could just as easily score this Broxton turkey roaster for less than $20 Prime shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon. It is slightly smaller and does not include all the additional goodies you’ll find in today’s lead deal, but it’s also about half the price and carries solid ratings.

Cuisinart Steel Nonstick Roaster Set:

Ideal for turkey dinners or large roasts, these roaster sets provide the perfect solutions for everyday family meals, parties and holiday celebrations. Lifting is made safe and easy with sturdy construction and wide-grip handles on each roaster pan.

