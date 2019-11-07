Dockers gets you ready for holiday season: 40% off sitewide + free shipping

Dockers is currently offering 40% off sitewide just in time for cool weather with promo code MINE at checkout. Polish your look with dress pants, khakis, shirts, shoes, and more. Best of all, each order receives free delivery. You can elevate any look this fall with the Wool Coat that features a zip liner for added warmth. It’s currently discounted to $72 and originally was priced at $225. The camel color that it has is very on-trend and it has timeless tortoise shell buttons. This coat is perfect for work events and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. You can also pair this coat with the Alpha Trouser Pants in Skinny Fit for a fashionable look that’s priced at $53. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!