V10 Animal is among Dyson’s best Cordless Vacuums: $350 at Amazon (New low)

Amazon is offering the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $349.99 shipped. Matched at Dyson and Best Buy. That’s $130 off what you’d spend at Kohl’s and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $30. With up to 60-minute battery life, this vacuum is ready to go the distance. It works on both hardwood and carpeted floors, making it an excellent option for the whole house. I’ve been using a Dyson for several months now and have been blown away by both its performance and convenience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

One way to save is to ditch Dyson in favor of Hoover. It’s Linx Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is $120, but take note that going this route means dropping down to 20-minute battery life. That being said, the 65% spending reduction basically balances everything out. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’d rather adopt a robot, have a look at yesterday’s Roomba i7+ deal. Retail cost is slashed by $200, bringing it down to $799. If that’s too expensive, the deal also mentions a $179 Anker competitor.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Up to 60 minute’s run time when using a non motorized tool

Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning.

Torque drive cleaner head : Up to 20 minutes of fade free power (in suction mode ii). drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!