ECOVACS’s robotic vacuum cleans the house, not your wallet at $150 ($100 off)

Amazon is currently offering the ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79SE App-enabled Robotic Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best offer we’ve seen. With built-in Alexa and Assistant connectivity, you’ll be able to clean without having to lift a finger. For the times where verbally commanding your robotic cleaning assistant is out of the question, a companion smartphone app comes into play. On top of that, the DEEBOT N79SE features a 120-minute runtime, a three-stage cleaning system and enhanced obstacle detection. Over 5,090 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

At the $150 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a robotic vacuum, smart or otherwise, for much less. The well-reviewed ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum sells for $10 less than the lead deal, and lacks smartphone capabilities, for comparison. So locking in today’s deal is about as good as it gets for an autonomous Alexa-enabled vacuum.

For those who can’t trust a robot to do a human’s job, right now we’re seeing Dyson’s V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum on sale an Amazon low at $350.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79SE Robotic Vacuum features:

Relax and enjoy hands-free carpet and hard-floor cleaning with this ECOVACS robotic vacuum cleaner. Multiple cleaning modes and a Smart Motion system adapt to your floors, and you can control it with the ECOVACS app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This ECOVACS robotic vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 minutes for complete floor coverage.

