Eddie Bauer’s Veterans Day Sale takes 50% off your purchase and deals from $18

Eddie Bauer’s Veterans Day Sale offers 50% off your purchase with promo code SHOPEARLY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Quest Fleece Snap Mock-Neck Pullover is a perfect gift idea for the holidays and a nice layering option during cool weather. You can find it at the great price of just $32 during the event. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $80. It’s available in thirteen unique color options and it also features anti-pill material to stay looking nice for years to come. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the CirrusLite Down Vest is a no-brainer at just $23, which is down from its original rate of $45. This vest is lightweight and water-repellant for convenience. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!