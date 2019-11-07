Today’s Gold Box has indoor plants, accessories, more from $12 (Up to 30% off)

Nov. 7th 2019

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off indoor gardening products. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’re looking at near 4+ star ratings across the board. Ranging from a collection of indoor plants to Miracle-Grow and even indoor growing systems, there are loads of notable deals to add some greenery to the home or office for the holidays. Many of today’s live indoor plant deals come in pots already and are hovering around the Amazon all-time lows. Head below for some of our top picks.

Top Picks from today’s Indoor Garden Sale:

While many of today’s plants ship with pots, you might want to switch them to match your decor. Amazon has loads of options starting around $7, but this 6-pack of colorful planters is a great place to start at $10.

Miracle-Gro Twelve Growing System:

  • Miracle Gro Twelve is a fully integrated indoor growing system that simplifies the hydroponic process so you can grow a wide variety of leafy greens, herbs and flowers inside your home year round just add seeds, cuttings or start with a young plant
  • Includes 1 Transplanting Kit (contains latex), 2 packets of Plant Nutrition, and 1 Seed Starting Kit (seeds not included) grow the food you love indoors year round with the Miracle Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System

