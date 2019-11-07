Hanes 4-Pack of ComfortSoft T-Shirts are great for everyday at $11 Prime shipped

- Nov. 7th 2019 4:01 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the 4-Pack for Hanes Men’s ComfortSoft Short Sleeve T-Shirts in several color options for $11.33 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Hanes currently has the shirts priced at $16. These t-shirts will become a go-to in your wardrobe and are a great basic to have during the fall time to layer. This style features a tear-away tag in case your skin is sensitive and they’re easily machine washable. Better yet, they also were preshrunk to provide a perfect fit. Over 55% of the 5,800 reviews left a 5-star rating.

You can also pair the t-shirts with the Hanes Men’s Jersey Shorts with Pockets for $6.80. These shorts are available in several color options and feature a jersey material for added comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 2,700 reviews. 

Hanes ComfortSoft T-Shirt features:

  • 100% Cotton; Light Steel: 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester
  • Imported
  • No Closure closure
  • Machine Wash
  • Tear-away Tag
  • Comes in a ComfortSoft T-Shirt with the benefit of a heavyweight fabric

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hanes

Hanes

About the Author