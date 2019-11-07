Hanes 4-Pack of ComfortSoft T-Shirts are great for everyday at $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the 4-Pack for Hanes Men’s ComfortSoft Short Sleeve T-Shirts in several color options for $11.33 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Hanes currently has the shirts priced at $16. These t-shirts will become a go-to in your wardrobe and are a great basic to have during the fall time to layer. This style features a tear-away tag in case your skin is sensitive and they’re easily machine washable. Better yet, they also were preshrunk to provide a perfect fit. Over 55% of the 5,800 reviews left a 5-star rating.

You can also pair the t-shirts with the Hanes Men’s Jersey Shorts with Pockets for $6.80. These shorts are available in several color options and feature a jersey material for added comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 2,700 reviews.

Hanes ComfortSoft T-Shirt features:

100% Cotton; Light Steel: 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester

Imported

No Closure closure

Machine Wash

Tear-away Tag

Comes in a ComfortSoft T-Shirt with the benefit of a heavyweight fabric

