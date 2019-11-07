Amazon’s #1 best-selling instant-read thermometer is at a 2019 low of $8.50

- Nov. 7th 2019 2:52 pm ET

MorShine US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Habor Instant Read Digital Thermometer for $8.49 Prime shipped. Down over 20% from its going rate, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2019. Offering up a temperature reading in 4-6 seconds, this thermometer is perfect for checking whether your turkey is done. As a #1 best-seller on Amazon, you know it’ll get the job done well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Ditch Harbor’s namesake to save some cash. This digital instant-read thermometer is around $6 Prime shipped. It also gives temperature readings in around 4-7 seconds on its digital display, making it a great alternative to save a few bucks.

To keep an eye on your oven’s internal temp, check out Taylor’s Classic Series Large Dial Oven Thermometer. It’s around $6.50 Prime shipped and offers a large dial to easily know how hot your oven actually is.

Harbor Instant Read Digital Thermometer features:

INSTANT READ & ACCURATE: This FDA Approval Thermometer equip with 4-6 Seconds reading out speed brings you accurate and healthy temp, prevent you from the Salmonella in undercooked meat. SUPER LONG PROBE: No more hands’ burning, this 4.7″(Probe) Digital Meat Thermometer can detect the core temp of meat; Perfect for huge turkey, chicken, bread making, hot water, hot milk, and even bath water

