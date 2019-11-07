Cut the cord with HDHomeRun Connect Duo at $80 or save 40% on the Quatro tuner

B&H is currently offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner for $79.99 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in four months and is the third-best discount of 2019 so far. Armed with dual HDTV tuners, Connect Duo allows you to watch or record two streams of content at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and so much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 360 customers. Head below for more.

Over at Best Buy, we’re tracking the HDHomeRun Connect Quatro bundled with six months of Plex Pass for $130 shipped. Typically you’d pay $170 for the tuner by itself, with the six-month live Plex subscription running $20. Today’s price cut saves you 32% overall and is one of the best values we’ve seen. This model packs four built-in tuners, alongside much of the same functionality as found in the lead deal. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

Pairing either one of HDHomeRun’s tuners with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna is a notable option at under $20. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix or Hulu, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that. Find out what stations are available near you by swinging by AntennaWeb.

HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner features:

Cut the cord with the HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO from SiliconDust. The CONNECT DUO uses your HDTV antenna to accept over-the-air HDTV signals and allows you to distribute that signal to up to 2 devices using your home’s existing Wi-Fi or Ethernet network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!